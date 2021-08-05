Typhoon Lupit lands in China's Guangdong

Beijing, Aug 5 Typhoon Lupit made landfall in China's Shantou city in Guangdong province on Thursday, packing winds of up to 23 meters per second at its core, according to the National Meteorological Centre (NMC).

From 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday, parts of Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong will experience heavy downpours of 250-300 mm, Xinhua news agency quoted an NMC forecast as saying.

China has activated a level four emergency response for flood and typhoon control, and dispatched a working team to Guangdong to guide local typhoon and rainstorm prevention work.

