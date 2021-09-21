UK records another 31,564 coronavirus cases

Another 31,564 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,496,543, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The country also recorded another 203 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 135,455. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as government figures showed that more than 122,000 children in England were absent from school for COVID-19 related reasons last week.

About nine in 10 pupils were in class on Sept. 16, according to the first analysis of attendance figures since schools fully reopened this month, but 1.5 per cent, around 122,300 children, were absent.

The figures include 59,300 pupils with a confirmed case of coronavirus, 44,600 with a suspected case and 15,900 absent due to isolation for other reasons.

Headteachers' unions have warned that educational disruption remains "significant" and some schools are already struggling to keep classes open.

Britain's vaccine programme has been stepped up with booster invites being sent out to vulnerable Britons while 12 to 15-year-olds also starting to receive their first jabs.

Those aged 12 to 15 are being offered vaccines at some schools in England from Monday and the rollout is also beginning in Scotland and Wales this week.

More than 89 per cent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

