UK records more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases

Britain registered 50,584 new COVID-19 infections bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,379,647, according to official figures released Friday.

The country also reported a further 143 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 145,424, with 7,373 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

The latest data came as the country confirmed 22 cases of the Omicron variant in England, 29 in Scotland and one case in Wales.

A meeting of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) subgroup on Sars-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529 concluded that, if introduced into Britain, the variant would be able to initiate a new wave of infections.

Meanwhile, British officials said that more than half the confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant in Britain have occurred following at least two vaccination doses.

According to a new technical briefing from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), 12 of the 22 known cases up to Nov. 30 had been fully vaccinated.

The UKHSA has also released a risk assessment of the Omicron variant, giving the highest "red" alert against the virus for its theoretical ability, based on its mutations, to evade both vaccine and naturally-acquired immunity. It also warns that it could reduce the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody treatments. (ANI/Xinhua)

