UK reports 42,848 coronavirus cases

Britain registered 42,848 new COVID-19 infections bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,04,21,104, according to official figures released Saturday.

The country also reported 7 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 1,45,551, with 7,373 COVID-19 patients still in the hospital.

The latest data came as the UK Health Security Agency issued an update on booster vaccines. As of Friday, more than 19 million third jabs have been administered nationwide.

The British government has promised to offer all over-18s a booster vaccine by the end of January.

Meanwhile, general practitioners (GP) have been given permission to postpone health checks for over-75s and new patients to allow them to focus on the ramped-up booster vaccine rollout.

Checks can be deferred until the end of March next year and doctors will also be able to reduce or halt minor surgeries until then without financial penalty.

More than 88 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 34 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor