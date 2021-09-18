UN chief requests SCO cooperation on Afghanistan

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has asked for cooperation from the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in support of Afghanistan.

Guterres conveyed the message to SCO summit on Friday, which was held in Tajikistan, Xinhua reported. During his address, UN chief said that troubling developments in Afghanistan are causing profound political, economic, security and humanitarian challenges.

"The United Nations is committed to deliver for the Afghan people," Xinhua quoted UN chief as saying. "We look forward to working with all of you to support the Afghan people."

"The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving and unpredictable. But it is clear that the Afghan people want extreme poverty to be eradicated, jobs to become available, health and education services to be restored, and their lives and basic rights and freedoms to be protected," he said.

This comes as experts and several UN agencies have raised concerns about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Desperate calls are being made for necessary aid to the country.

On Friday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi described the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as "pretty desperate" and stressed that food, medicines, shelter and other necessities are needed urgently.

( With inputs from ANI )

