UN chief welcomes ASEAN's appointment of Brunei diplomat as envoy to Myanmar

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the appointment by the ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) of Brunei's second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as special envoy to Myanmar, said Stephane Dujarric, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the appointment of Erywan Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam as Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar," Sputnik quoted Dujarric as saying on Wednesday.

In April, leaders of countries in the ASEAN reached a consensus on five points at a summit on the Myanmar crisis.

These included an end to violence, dialogue between the military and its opponents, allowing humanitarian help, and permitting a visit by a special ASEAN envoy.

"The United Nations looks forward to continuing its cooperation with ASEAN on a coherent response to the crisis in Myanmar," Dujarric said.

Guterres renewed his call on Myanmar's military to respect the will of people and refrain from violence and repression, he stated.

The UN chief also called to ensure full and unimpeded access to those in need of humanitarian assistance throughout the country, reported Sputnik.

"The United Nations is focusing its efforts, in cooperation with international and regional partners, notably ASEAN, to provide humanitarian and life-saving assistance," Dujarric added.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests, which were quashed with deadly violence in the country.

Earlier on Sunday, Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing declared himself prime minister of the country and said that he plans to be in charge for two years during an extended state of emergency before holding an election in 2023.

Meanwhile, over 945 people have been confirmed to be killed since the military takeover on February 1, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

( With inputs from ANI )

