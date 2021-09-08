UN in touch with Guinea, neighbors to ensure coordinated response to crisis

The United Nations is in contact with national actors in Guinea, its neighbouring countries and the international community to ensure a coordinated response to the political crisis there following a military coup, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"The Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Mahamet Saleh Annadif, is coordinating with the UN system and is in touch with national actors in Guinea and immediate neighbours... in order to ensure a coordinated UN-ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States]-AU [African Union] response," Haq said during a press conference.

The UN spokesperson said Annadif has been in contact with the president of the ECOWAS Commission, the Foreign Minister of Ghana, the ECOWAS chair and the president of the AU Commission.

Annadif will also participate in the ECOWAS extraordinary summit scheduled for Wednesday and hold additional meetings at ECOWAS headquarters on September 9, Haq added.

On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace and detained President Alpha Conde. Doumbouya declared the parliament dissolved and the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.

Later on Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the takeover and demanded that the rebels release Conde. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

