UN responds to increased humanitarian needs in Yemen following shift in front lines

The United Nations and partners are responding to increased humanitarian needs in Yemen following a shift in front lines in Hodeidah governorate over the past 10 days, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday.

Aid agencies are helping families displaced from Hodeidah to southern districts. They have provided rapid response kits, including emergency food rations, basic hygiene kits and women's dignity kits, as well as emergency shelter kits to almost 700 families, said OCHA.

Needs assessments, registration of internally displaced people and the repositioning of supplies are ongoing, it said.

The United Nations on Nov. 12 reported the shift in front lines around Hodeidah city.

The world organization was aware of reports of the withdrawal of Yemeni government forces from around areas south of Hodeidah city, and indications that Houthi forces moved into much of the vacated areas, said a UN spokesman.

OCHA said Tuesday that the United Nations and partners are working to ensure that the humanitarian response in areas now under the control of the Houthi de facto authorities continues without interruption.

As of Monday, the United Nations and partners had provided supplies for almost 26,000 families, including hygiene kits, clean water and nutrition services, it said.

The United Nations continues to call on parties to stop the fighting and agree to a nationwide cease-fire, and continues to urge the international community to support the humanitarian response in Yemen. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

