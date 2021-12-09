UN Security Council condemns attacks against peacekeepers in Mali

The United Nations (UN) Security Council on Wednesday strongly condemned the series of attacks against the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.

In a statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families, as well as to Egypt, Mali, Togo and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali.

They wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured.

An explosion in Bandiagara, central Mali killed seven Togolese blue helmets and one contractor from Mali, while three others were seriously injured, the mission announced Wednesday on its Twitter account.

UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed that a peacekeeper from Egypt died Monday after being injured in an attack in northern Mali last month.

The council members called on the transitional government of Mali to swiftly investigate the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

They urged the Malian parties to fully implement the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali without further delay and stressed the need for all states to combat terrorism. (/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor