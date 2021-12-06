UNHCR launches winter bazaar for refugees in Jordan

Amman, Dec 6 The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has launched its 4th "With Refugees" winter bazaar in Amman to support refugees across Jordan.

Around 60 refugee vendors will participate in the one-week bazaar by selling handmade products, such as soaps, food, home decorations, accessories, and holiday gifts, Xinhua news agency quoted the UNHCR as saying in a statement on Sunday.

The UN agency stated that all proceeds will go directly to the refugee and Jordanian vendors who come from a range of nationalities and live throughout the country.

Dominik Bartsch, UNHCR Representative to Jordan, highlighted the importance of holding the event to generate income for refugees directly.

"The bazaar is a very important event for us, as it does not only showcase the creativity and business spirit of our refugee community, but it is also an important way of generating income for refugee families who are looking for additional opportunities to support themselves," he said during his opening remarks at the inauguration on Sunday.

Bartsch noted that this year, for the first time, the bazaar has representatives from every refugee camp.

"We are pleased to have both refugees, as well as Jordan, demonstrating their skills and artistic talents," he said.

Home to over 750,000 refugees, most of whom are Syr, Jordan hosts the second highest share of refugees per capita globally, according to the UNHCR.

The total number of registered and unregistered Syrian refugees is estimated to be around 1.3 million.

The majority of Syrian refugees in Jordan, about 84 per cent, live in urban areas and it's highly likely that the majority will remain in Jordan.

