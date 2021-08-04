UNSC members condemn attack against UN compound in Afghanistan

The members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the attack against a United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan, which claimed the life of Afghan security forces guard and injured other officers.

"The members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned in the strongest terms the deplorable attack against the United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan, on 30 July 2021, which resulted in the death of an Afghan security forces guard and several injured," UNSC said in a statement.

The members of the Security Council also expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of the victim and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

Expressing deep concern about the high levels of violence in Afghanistan following the Taliban's offensive, UNSC members called for an immediate reduction of violence.

According to the statement, they also expressed deep concern about the number of reported serious human rights abuses and violations in communities affected by the ongoing armed conflict across the country.

The members reiterated their support to the work of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and in this regard, emphasised the importance of the safety and security of UN personnel.

"The members of the Security Council called on both the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to engage meaningfully in an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in order to make urgent progress towards a political settlement and a ceasefire," the statement said.

It further stated that the members recognised that sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that aims at a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, as well as an inclusive, just, and realistic political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan. They stressed the need for full, equal and meaningful participation of women in this regard.

The members of the Security Council recalled UNSC resolution 2513 (2020), reaffirmed that there is no military solution to the conflict, and declared that they do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate, it added.

