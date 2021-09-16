UNSC renews mandate of UN Mission in Libya to Sept 30, adopts Resolution 2595

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday renewed the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya to September 30 and adopted Resolution 2595 after voting at horseshoe table.

India, along with other countries in UNSC voted for unanimous adoption of Resolution 2595 and renewing mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

Taking to Twitter, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN said, "#UNSC votes at horseshoe table! India voted with others for unanimous adoption of Resolution 2595, renewing mandate of @UNSMILibya. #Libya headed for Elections in December 2021 during this crucial moment. India also CHAIR of UNSC subsidiary committee on Libya."

Speaking after the vote, the representative of the Russian Federation, emphasising the central role that the United Nations is playing in Libya, said that today's technical rollover will enable Council members to focus on a mutually acceptable solution to outstanding questions regarding the Mission's functioning.

All efforts should aim at helping the Libyan people stick to the timetable for presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24 , Russian representative said, expressing hope that all Council members share that goal, the UNSC in a statement said.

The representative of the United States recalled the Independent Strategic Review of UNSMIL (document S/2021/716), which stated that the situation on the ground has changed since the Mission's mandate was last renewed. Among other things, it recommended that the Head of Mission should be relocated to Tripoli to engage with Libyan stakeholders following the October 23, 2020 ceasefire agreement.

The US representative called on all Council members to work together expeditiously to adopt a mandate that adopts the review's recommendations. "We cannot fail the Libyan people at this critical moment," he added.

The Libya Sanctions Committee is a very important subsidiary body of the council, which implements the sanctions regime, including a two-way arms embargo on Libya, an assets freeze, a travel ban, measures on illicit export of petroleum.

Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew Gaddafi, and in 2014 it divided between the warring eastern and western factions.

However, they agreed to a ceasefire last year and a new unity government that both sides backed was installed in March to prepare for national elections in December, moves seen as the best chance for peace in years.

( With inputs from ANI )

