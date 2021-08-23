UP: 1 killed, 3 injured as bike crashes into police vehicle

Badaun, Aug 23 One person was killed and three others injured when the bike they were riding hit a police vehicle head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

The incident happened on Sunday. Two brothers and their wives from Gurugram were on their way to their native village in Badaun district for the Raksha Bandhan festival, when their bike collided with a police vehicle. All the four were riding on the bike and also were carrying some baggage, said the police.

One of the brothers died on the spot, while three others received serious injuries and are in hospital.

The incident took place on Sunday near the Dahgawa village when they tried to overtake roadways bus and crashed into a police vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

None of them were wearing helmets.

The deceased has been identified as Anupam Kumar, 29, and his wife Anshu, brother Harendra Kumar and sister-in-law Anita have been injured.

The condition of the two women was critical and they have been referred to a higher medical facility in Bareilly.

Harendra told police that his brother was driving and probably lost control as he was tired.

He said that they decided to travel on their bike because they had been unable to get seats in a bus or train due to the festival rush.

Sudhakar Pandey, SHO of Zarifnagar police station, said, "Initial investigation suggests it was the bike driver's fault."

"There were four people on the bike along with baggage, making the ride risky. The family has not lodged any complaint so far."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor