U.P girl paralysed after failed suicide attempt

Moradabad, July 30 In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, a young girl was paralysed after an alleged failed suicide attempt.

The girl allegedly jumped off a bridge on Tuesday evening after being blackmailed by her boyfriend and his friends.

Yusuf Tyagi, an orthopaedic doctor at a private hospital where the girl is being treated, said, "Her upper lumbar vertebrae has collapsed. Because she jumped off a height of nearly 40 feet, the lower level of her spinal cord was also compressed. Her legs have turned lifeless. She is paraplegic."

The girl in her statement to the police said she was in a relationship with a man Shadab since the past four months and both met at his cousin's house.

"Then suddenly he started blackmailing me. He had taken objectionable photos and videos and shared them with three of his friends. He asked me to either have sex with his friends or pay Rs 50,000 else he would upload her videos on the internet," she added.

Moradabad Superintendent of Police (rural), Vidya Sagar Mishra said after the girl's statement and her family's complaint, an FIR has been registered against four accused Shadab and his three friends Saddam, Rashid and Arif for abetment to suicide.

The police have set up teams to arrest the four accused who are absconding after the incident.

