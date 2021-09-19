UP: Marriage dispute leads to rickshaw puller's murder

Moradabad (Uttar Pardesh), Sep 19 A dispute over a wedding in the family led to the murder of an e-rickshaw driver in a busy market in Moradabad, police said on Sunday.

The 21-year-old accused, Ubaid, who was arrested on Saturday, told the police that he had stabbed the deceased Zahid, 26, because he was upset over his sister's marriage to Zahid's brother.

"The accused revealed that his sister, Anam, and Shahbuddin (Zahid's brother) were in a relationship. When their families got to know about the love affair, they met and decided that the two would be married in two months.

However, last Sunday Ubaid had called Shahbuddin and his relatives at his place, where the couple's nikah was solemnized," said Moradabad Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand.

This was not liked by Zahid who had a showdown with Ubaid. Their families intervened and the matter was settled.

But when Ubaid saw Zahid in the Katghar area on Friday night, his anger swelled and he stabbed the latter multiple times, said Anand.

