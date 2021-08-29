US airstrike in Kabul targeted plotter of another airport attack

The United States carried out a "self-defensive" airstrike in Kabul against a suspected ISIS-K car bomb targeting the airport here, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.

Earlier today, an explosion was reported in the capital city of Afghanistan. Sputnik reported citing local sources that the blast was the result of a rocket landing on a residential building near the Kabul airport and that it had killed a child,

A US defence official from CENTCOM said a significant secondary explosion indicated a substantial amount of explosive material.

"US military forces conducted a self-defence unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport," said Capt. Bill Urban, CENTCOM spokesperson.

"We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material," the statement added.

Earlier today, a massive explosion was heard near Kabul airport. This blast occurred merely two days after twin blasts rocked Kabul, which killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US servicemen.

This comes as the US is on the verge of completing its exit from Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden had on Saturday had said that another terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours." Moreover, US Embassy in Kabul had also issued a security alert for the same.

"Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden had said in his statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

