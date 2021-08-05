US approves USD 750 mln in arms sales to Taiwan amid tensions with China

By ANI | Published: August 5, 2021 05:27 AM2021-08-05T05:27:46+5:302021-08-06T00:07:52+5:30

The United States on Wednesday (local time) approved its first arms sale to Taiwan, a potential USD 750 million deal, amid rising tensions with China.

US approves USD 750 mln in arms sales to Taiwan amid tensions with China | US approves USD 750 mln in arms sales to Taiwan amid tensions with China

US approves USD 750 mln in arms sales to Taiwan amid tensions with China

Next

The United States on Wednesday (local time) approved its first arms sale to Taiwan, a potential USD 750 million deal, amid rising tensions with China.

"We welcome @StateDept's approval of a proposed USD 750M arms sale to Taiwan. The decision demonstrates the US government's commitment to the #TaiwanRelationsAct & #SixAssurances. It also allows the country to maintain a rock-solid self-defense, & regional peace & stability," Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of 155mm M109A6 Paladin Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer System and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 750 million," US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

The move comes at a time when tensions between China and Taiwan are heightened. The relations between China and the US have also deteriorated in recent times due to various reasons including Indo-Pacific and coronavirus pandemic.

China has repeatedly threatened Taiwan with invasion and has adopted an aggressive policy to intimidate the self-governing island.

For decades, the Chinese government has claimed authority over Taiwan. Though Taiwan is not recognised by the UN, its government maintains a relationship with the US and does not accept the Chinese authority.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Taiwan ministry of foreign affairsTaiwan ministry of foreign affairsThe State Department