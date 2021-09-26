US does not need to coordinate counterterrorism airstrikes with Taliban, says Pentagon

The Pentagon on Saturday said that the US does not need to coordinate counterterrorism airstrikes with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that there is no need to talk with the Taliban about the need to carry out air attacks on terrorists in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

"We retain all necessary authorities to execute over the horizon counterterrorism operations and we remain confident in these capabilities moving forward without speaking to specific rules of engagement surrounding airstrikes. There is currently no requirement to clear airspace with the Taliban and we do not expect that any future over the horizon counterterrorism strikes would hinge on such a clearance," he said.

This comes a day after the Taliban's remarks over demanding compensation from countries involved in fighting in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

Meanwhile, the Taliban said the US should not intervene in Afghanistan's affairs.

Javad Sar, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Ministry of Information and Cultural said, "We expect the United States to not make irresponsible remarks. They conducted an airstrike in Kabul and killed civilians including children."

On August 29, the US carried out an airstrike in Kabul claiming to have targeted Daesh fighters while later it was discovered that the victims were civilians. The Pentagon later apologized for the attack.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor