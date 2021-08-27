US evacuates 12,500 people from Afghanistan in past 24 hrs

The US on Friday evacuated approximately 12,500 people from war-torn Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, the White House said in a tweet.

"Update: From 3 AM ET on 8/26 to 3 AM ET on 8/27 a total of approximately 12,500 people were evacuated from Kabul. 35 US military flights carried approximately 8,500 evacuees, and 54 coalition flights carried approximately 4,000 people," the tweet said.

"Since August 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 105,000 people. Since the end of July, we have re-located approximately 110,600 people," the White House informed in a series of tweets.

Last week, US President Joe Biden had termed the evacuation from Afghanistan the 'most difficult and largest airlift' ever in history. He had assured to get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country.

"Kabul evacuation is among the largest and most difficult airlifts in history," Biden had said.

Afghanistan's situation is deteriorating as people rush to leave the nation after the Taliban seized control over a week ago. On August 15, the country's government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the nation.

Countries have been evacuating their citizens from the war-torn nation speedily. The Kabul airport is witnessing nowadays a heavy chaos due to instability in the region.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor