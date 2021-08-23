US has started evacuation from Afghanistan through commercial airlines: Pentagon

The US has started using commercial flights to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan, a Pentagon official said on Monday.

"Secretary of Defense activated stage one of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet yesterday. Right now, that activation includes 18 aircraft from 6 commercial airlines," Army Major General William Hank Taylor said during a press brief.

"As of this morning, 25 US Military C-17s, 3 US Military C-130s and 61 charter/commercial flights departed Kabul. The total passenger count for those flights was approximately 16,000. Of that number, the US military transported just under 11,000 personnel," Taylor added.

During the press conference, Pentagon Press Secretary John F Kirby said that the US trying is to get its people out by August 31.

Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 37,000 people. Since the end of July, it has relocated approximately 42,000 people.

In addition, 61 coalition aircraft have evacuated about 5,900 people from Afghanistan.

Taliban had taken over Kabul on August 15 causing panic and apprehension among people.

Kabul has witnessed chaotic scenes over the past week with people rushing to the airport to flee the country. Many countries have also started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from war-torn country.

( With inputs from ANI )

