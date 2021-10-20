US Homeland security Chief tests positive for COVID-19: Spokesperson

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19 and will work from home per health guidelines, spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said.

"Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols. Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway," Espinosa said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Mayorkas was scheduled to join US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his trip to Colombia to discuss various issues, including irregular migration and narcotics trafficking, but will no longer be travelling due to the positive test.

The homeland security chief, who was fully vaccinated, represents another so-called "breakthrough" case among high-ranking government officials such as state Department spokesperson Ned Price, who recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19.

The White House said in a statement that no principal has been determined to be in close contact with Mayorkas because the most recent contact was during the outdoor National Peace Officers' Memorial Service that took place on Saturday that falls outside the 48-hour close contact window.

Mayorkas had contact with President Joe Biden at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Saturday. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

