US house Capitol attack panel seeks contempt charge against Trump-era official

The US House committee probing the January 6 attack on the Capitol has voted in favour of seeking a contempt charge against former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

"The Select Committee has unanimously voted to adopt the report recommending Jeffrey B. Clark for criminal contempt," the panel said in a tweet on Wednesday. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor