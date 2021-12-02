US house Capitol attack panel seeks contempt charge against Trump-era official
December 2, 2021
The US House committee probing the January 6 attack on the Capitol has voted in favour of seeking a contempt charge against former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.
"The Select Committee has unanimously voted to adopt the report recommending Jeffrey B. Clark for criminal contempt," the panel said in a tweet on Wednesday. (ANI/Sputnik)
