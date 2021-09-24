US leadership will play an important role in shaping this decade: PM during bilateral talks with US President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the US leadership will play an important role in shaping this decade.

PM Modi's remarks came during his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the Oval office.

"Today's bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the start of the third decade of this century. Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and USA," PM Modi's Office said in a tweet.

The delegation-level talks between PM Modi and US President Biden began here at the White House on Friday. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office as US President in January this year.

Moments before his meeting with PM Modi, Biden said he is looking forward to strengthening the deep ties between the two countries.

"This morning I'm hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change," Biden said in a tweet.

During the meeting, the two leaders will review the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries is anchored in "mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement of their citizens" and covers a wide gamut of areas including trade and defence.

The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the US President will be followed by the first in-person Quad leaders' summit.

A day earlier, the Prime Minister also held bilateral meetings with United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor