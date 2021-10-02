US Navy awards Lockheed Martin USD 445 mln contract to produce Trident II missiles

The US Navy awarded Lockheed Martin Space a $445 million contract to produce Trident II missiles, the Defence Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Florida, is awarded a $445,488,793 fixed-price incentive, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded and announced unpriced letter contract for Trident II missile production and deployed systems support," the release said on Friday.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed by September 2026, the release said.

The release did not detail the number of Trident II missiles that will be built. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor