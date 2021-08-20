Video! Famous young footballer died after falling from a US plane

The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan just days after US troops withdrew. The country has been in turmoil since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, with many trying to flee the country. Meanwhile, horrific videos of people falling down in an attempt to move out from their home land tried to clung to the underbelly of a U.S. plane flying through Afghanistan surfaced.

Meanwhile, shocking information has surfaced about the young man seen in this video. It has been revealed that the young man who died after falling from a US plane is a famous footballer. Ariana News Agency has published the news in this regard. Zaki Anwari, a member of the Afghan national team, was among those killed in a US military plane crash at Kabul airport after a chaos broke out in Afghanistan. Anwari was one of thousands of Afghans trying to flee the country from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Zaki climbed on it while the plane was flying. But Anwari fell off the plane. Meanwhile, the General Directorate has confirmed the death of the player.

The U.S. Air Force says hundreds of Afghans surrounded the C-17 when it landed at Kabul airport on Monday. The pilots decided to take an early flight, anticipating the deteriorating situation at the airport. Now the video of the incident had gone viral on social media. It showed some people falling after the plane took off.



