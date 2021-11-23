Vietnam reports over 11,000 cases of COVID-19
By ANI | Published: November 23, 2021 11:44 PM2021-11-23T23:44:13+5:302021-11-23T23:55:02+5:30
Vietnam confirmed 11,132 new infections of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 1,143,967.
At least 911,310 patients have recovered so far.
Around 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to children in the 12-17 age group nationwide. (ANI/VOVWORLD)
( With inputs from ANI )
