Vietnamese envoy thanks India for delivering oxygen concentrators

Vietnam's envoy to India Pham Sanh Chau on Wednesday thanked New Delhi for delivering oxygen and oxygen concentrators in time to save thousands of lives in Vietnam during the pandemic.

While speaking toin New Delhi, he said, "We are grateful that the Indian government delivered oxygen and oxygen concentrators just in time to save thousands of lives. It was delivered by an Indian Navy ship. We will never forget this. A friend in need is a friend indeed."

Pham Sanh Chau and India's Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi attended the installation ceremony of Vietnam's founding father and former President Ho Chi Minh's bust at New Delhi's Chanakyapuri today.

"I am proud of the fact that this bust has been unveiled today. The way Mahatma Gandhi lives and India lives in the hearts of Vietnamese, Ho Chi Minh is our hero too and he lives in our hearts, " Lekhi said.

"I'm happy that on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav, we are celebrating the spirit of India, which goes beyond our jurisdictional borders and that spirit lives through so many other leaders who have inspired generations," Lekhi added.

Vietnam is in touch with New Delhi on Made-in-India vaccines.

"We are having a discussion on vaccines. We understand India has restrictions on the export of vaccines. We hope when India vaccinates all its population, Vietnam will be one of the countries that will be able to access vaccines produced in India," Pham Sanh added.

Earlier in August, social media has been abuzz with a photograph of a helicopter perched precariously upon the rooftop of a building in the Vietnamese city of Saigon in 1975 rescuing desperate people and similar scenes of desperation was witnessed after the Taliban overtook Kabul.

In August, the US evacuated its embassy staff from Kabul via helicopter similarly as in 1975 Washington had evacuated its embassy staff via chopper as the People's Army of Vietnam (PAVN) and National Liberation Front of South Vietnam captured Saigon.When asked about this comparison to the Vietnamese envoy he said, "Vietnam is saying let the past be the past."

( With inputs from ANI )

