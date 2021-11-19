Vietnamese PM to attend ASEAN-China commemorative summit

Published: November 19, 2021

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with ASEAN and Chinese leaders, will attend a special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations on November 22 via videoconference.

PM Chinh's attendance at the summit will be made at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to an announcement released by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

