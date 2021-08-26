Viral Pic! Afghan girl skips across tarmac as she arrives in Belgium after evacuation

The Taliban has captured the Afghanistan and many people are trying to leave the country. Many nations have also come forward in evacuating their citizens and Afghans, who are at risk in Taliban-led Afghanistan.

Many heart-breaking videos and pictures have also come forward where people can be seen deseparately leaving the country. Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a video of a small girl skipping and running on the tarmac of a Belgium military airport has gone viral on the internet. The picture of the small girl has won hearts of millions.

In the picture, a family can be seen arriving at the airport and walking on the tarmac after being evacuated. The child could be seen hopping and jumping on her way to a new life after she left Afghanistan.



The Reuters journalist posted the picture of the girl and captioned,"A girl skips across the tarmac as people evacuated from Kabul arrive at Melsbroek military airport in Belgium, August 25, 2021."

Belgium, like most other nations, had sent military planes to Kabul to evacuate its nationals along with the few Afghans who were working with them.



