Viral Video! American soldiers pull a baby over a wall outside of Kabul airport.

The Taliban's takeover of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, has raised concerns around the world. President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country, prompting Afghan soldiers and police to drop their weapons. They are surrendering to the Taliban. The terror of the Taliban's tyrannical regime is on the minds of the Afghan people and they are fleeing the country in any way they can. They are running towards the airport without visas or passports. In the same way, many disturbing incidents are constantly coming to the fore.

Large crowds are gathering at Kabul airport to evacuate their people from Afghanistan. An American soldiers also got teary eyed due to the heartbreaking situation in the country. Meanwhile, a video is being widely shared on social media that shows a small girl being lifted over the perimeter wall of the Kabul airport and handed over to an American soldier. However it was not clear whether the girl was being reunited with her family within the airport premises or if she was being handed over to get her on board a flight leaving Afghanistan. According to The Sun, vulnerability among Afghan citizens was seen at Kabul airport on Friday. A large number of people arrived at the airport with their children.

Citizens are begging American soldiers for help to save their children. Meanwhile, a family handed over their baby to the soldiers out of fear of the Taliban. After which the soldiers also picked up the baby. Crying, the parents begged the American soldier for help to save their baby. A soldier then leaned down from the wired fence and picked up the baby. Tears welled up in the eyes of the soldiers on the scene. The situation in Afghanistan is dire and civilians are rushing to save lives.





US soldiers pull a baby over a wall outside of the Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/shVWuNS6Jg — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 19, 2021