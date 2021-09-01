Viral Video! New Zealand minister Carmel Sepuloni's son interrupts her interview, waves phallic carrot

A video is currently going viral on the internet. The video is by Carmel Sepuloni, New Zealand's Minister for Social Development. Meanwhile, while Carmel Sepuloni was giving an interview, his son came into the room and started showing him the carrot.

The son of a cabinet minister interrupted her live TV interview, which was being held on video call, by entering the room excitedly along with a phallic carrot. Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni was doing a live zoom interview with Radio Samoa.

This video has been viewed more than 70,000 times by netizens. Meanwhile, as his son entered the room, Minister Carmel Sepuloni hurriedly apologized to the hosts and said, 'Wait a second, my son is in the room.'

With a video of the incident, Sepuloni tweeted, “That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time!”



