Water, instead of woes, may soon flow in 'Queen of Hills'

Shimla, Aug 29 Water, instead of woes, may soon flow out of the taps in the 'Queen of Hills', once the favourite summer retreat of British India, with the pumping of the Satluj river water from its catchment with the World Bank help.

As per the project with an outlay of $250 million

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor