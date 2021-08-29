Water, instead of woes, may soon flow in 'Queen of Hills'
By IANS | Published: August 29, 2021 08:57 AM2021-08-29T08:57:02+5:302021-08-29T09:05:07+5:30
Shimla, Aug 29 Water, instead of woes, may soon flow out of the taps in the 'Queen of ...
Next
Shimla, Aug 29 Water, instead of woes, may soon flow out of the taps in the 'Queen of Hills', once the favourite summer retreat of British India, with the pumping of the Satluj river water from its catchment with the World Bank help.
As per the project with an outlay of $250 million
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app