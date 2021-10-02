We can be bridge between India, Latin America, says Colombian Vice President

Colombian Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramirez paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramirez offered Colombia as a bridge for India in all the Latin American countries.

"We would like to offer Colombia as a bridge for India to be active in all the Latin American countries and economies. We admire how Indian entrepreneurship, technologies and Indian values are going to be really important in order to bring success in surpassing COVID-19 consequences and to have better conditions of life for all human beings, " said Ramirez.

She also emphasised on strengthening ties between India and Colombia.

"We came as a delegation from the Colombian government, in order to strengthen the relations, to know each other better, in order to use democracy as a strong linkage between India and Latin America," she said.

While referring to the values of Mahatma Gandhi, Ramirez said, "Today on the International Day of Non-Violence, we want to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's life, and how he taught the entire humanity about values of Democracy, respect, for dignity for everyone in the entire world. We know that he was the person who made India move forward as a united nation."

( With inputs from ANI )

