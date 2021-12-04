WHO says measures used against Delta covid variant should work for Omicron

The new covid variant omicron has increased the worries of the world. So far, the new variant has been found in more than 30 countries. As a result, everyone's anxiety has increased. The World Health Organization has given some relieving information about the new variant. Measures taken against the Delta variant will be the basis for the fight against the new variant, according to the WHO.

Some countries have closed the border to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. This will give more time to prepare for the fight against the new variant, the WHO said. Along with India, Omicron has penetrated in 3 dozen countries. The number of patients in Africa is growing rapidly. Some things about omicron are not yet clear. Questions such as whether the new variant is more contagious, so that people will become seriously ill, and whether it can penetrate the security created by vaccines, have not yet been answered.

Dr. Takeshi Kasai, WHO's Director of the West Pacific Division, attended the online conference from the Philippines yesterday. All countries should be prepared to face the growing number of corona patients, Kasai said. "It simply came to our notice then. This is a positive thing, 'he said. "We want to continue with the measures we have taken so far. We still have to use masks, follow the rules of physical distance, speed up vaccination, 'said Dr.B. Olovokure. Olovokure serves as the director of the departmental emergency department at WHO.