WHO says stop giving COVID-19 booster doses, it's a scandal

Coronavirus vaccines are being administered worldwide to control the coronavirus. Corona vaccine booster dose is given in some countries. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that this booster dose is a big scam. Corona booster doses are being given or preparations are underway in India, UK and US. The World Health Organization has expressed displeasure over this. It also said that it should be stopped soon.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed his displeasure over the third dose-giving countries. Stop giving booster doses immediately, he said. “It makes no sense to give boosters to healthy adults or to vaccinate kids, when health workers, older people and other high risk groups around the world are still waiting for their first dose,” Tedros said as he condemned stockpiling and administration of booster shots.

“Everyday there are six times more boosters administered globally than primary doses in low-income countries,” Tedros said. He expressed displeasure over booster doses being given in US, Germany, Canada and Israel.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyes said of the booster dose, "This is a scam, it must be stopped as soon as possible." The number of patients is increasing day by day. The WHO has also expressed concern over this. Alternatives such as booster doses or lockdowns are used to control the growing number of coronavirus disease. But the WHO says stop booster dosing. It also called on poor countries to help with the corona vaccine.