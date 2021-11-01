Will Bulgarian healthcare system collapse if measures are not tightened?

Due to poor vaccination, the number of people infected with COVID-19 is growing, the health system is at its limit and the measures will most likely have to be tightened.

Dr Mimi Vitkova, former Minister of Health, Dr Gergana Nikolova, general practitioner, member of the Board of MMA, as well as lawyer Valya Gigova united around this opinion.

"No one denies the right to free choice. But it has consequences. As a nation, we have made a free choice not to get vaccinated, which has led to an increase in the number of patients, the inability of hospitals to take them in, overcrowded intensive care units, and total network overload. I don't know with what forces they go to work from the Ambulance", commented Dr Nikolova.

"In order for the measures to have an effect, they must be observed, and for a slightly longer period. Some things will have to happen because the system will collapse. It is at the limit and will not withstand more load," said Dr Nikolova.

According to lawyer Valya Gigova, the green certificate does not limit rights, but gives more to those who have it.

"The right to work is not absolute. There is a decision of the Constitutional Court from last year, according to which restrictions are allowed in the right of movement or in the right to work. These restrictions are mandatory in cases where a higher public interest must be protected. Higher than life and health is not known to society. The right to life is far more important than the right to work," commented lawyer Gigova.

According to her, green certificates give more rights, not limit them. "The order of the Minister and built on prohibitions and restrictions. But it allows if there are certain conditions, certain activities to be carried out," said the lawyer.

"If the rules are not followed, there will be more serious restrictions and there will be no exceptions," said lawyer Gigova.

Dr Mimi Vitkova explained that the imposition of a lockdown will allow medical institutions to stabilize. "There is no solution other than the vaccine at the moment. The late introduction of the certificates is a result of political fear of the results," Dr Vitkova thinks. According to her, the measures should have been introduced in early September. (ANI/Novinite)

( With inputs from ANI )

