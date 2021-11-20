Woman accidentally swallows wireless headphones after mistaking it for a pill

A woman in the United States mistakenly swallowed her wireless headphones as a painkiller. She was crying when she realized this. The woman has revealed her stupidity on social media. On which people are making different comments. Fortunately, nothing much happened to the woman who she swallowed the headphones.

According to the Daily Star, Carly, who lives in Massachusetts, USA, cried in front of the camera. She said, 'I was relaxing in bed. I had wireless headphones in one hand and a painkiller tablet in the other. I picked up the water bottle and swallowed the headphones, instead of the tablet. I later realized that I had swallowed headphones, not tablets.

The incident took place on November 5, Carly said. She had stopped at a friend's house that day. There she swallowed headphones as a painkiller. Little did she realize then that what she had swallowed was not a tablet. She said, 'On my way back, when I couldn't find my headphones, I searched for it's location. The location was showing right next to me. Then I started playing music, but the sound was coming from my stomach.'

The woman then panicked and immediately went to the doctor. She breathed a sigh of relief when the X-ray revealed that the headphones had not damaged any of her internal organs. Carly didn't know how the headphones would come out. Dis she needed surgery? But the next day the headphones came out naturally.