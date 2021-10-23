Woman dressed as ghost ‘shot dead’ by scared neighbor

In a shocking incident, a woman dressed as ghost to prank people was shot dead by a man. The woman was walking alone on a deserted street in a white dress wearing scary makeup. Many people got scared when they saw the woman, but a man opened fire on her and he lost her life. The incident took place at the Nouakchott de Juarez in Mexico. Police did not identify the dead woman. According to The Sun, the dead woman is in the age group of 20-25. The woman had dressed up as the Weeping Woman, known as ‘La Llorona’ in Latin America, a ghost who is said to walk the streets mourning her dead children.

Locals said they saw the ghostly woman prowling the area on October 15 while shouting “ay mis hijos” meaning “oh my children”. One resident filmed the woman’s antics just moments before she was reportedly shot dead with several bullets by a scared neighbor. According to local reports, the spooked shooter fled after opening fire at the woman.

Police have not made any arrests in the case. An inquiry is underway into the incident which took place on October 15.