Woman found dead in Noida flat

Noida, Oct 21 A woman was allegedly murdered by her distant relative in Noida, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, they had received an information on Wednesday evening about a woman found in a flat at Paramount Golf Villa society.

"A forensic team also inspected the spot to find any clue about the murder," DCP Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused, identified as Arjun, was known to the 28-year-old victim.

"The accused, who was the brother of the victim's sister-in-law, came in the absence of her parents and murdered her," the official said.

The police have arrested one person in connection with the case. However, the prime accused Arjun is still absconding.

The police have recovered a scooty on which the accused came, and also some jewellery and the victim's mobile phone which was missing after the incident.

The DCP assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

