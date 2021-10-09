Woman gets angry after grocery store plays 'sad' song, gets arrested twice

A customer got irked by a "sad" song playing in grocery store that created a scene there and police had to intervene to resolve. The shocking incident took place at Paradise Fruit Market, in Troy, Oakland, California, on September 27.

The whole incident started when the grocery store played some music which the woman didn't like much. According to media reports: "She told workers that the song made her sad and asked them to stop playing it."The worker at the store told her that they didn't had the right or power to change the track after which the woman got angry and created a scene.

Therefore police had to be called to escort the woman from the shop.

The woman then left and called the police to inform then that she had moved to the Sterling Heights residential complex. A police officer discovered the woman sitting in a vehicle on Parliament Drive west of Pall Mall Drive, but her anger returned while she was being spoken to.

The woman alo accused the police officer of lying, and drove away, despite the officer's attempts to stop her from leaving. She was then stopped, arrested, and charged with hindering and obstructing a police officer.

But after she was released from the Troy Lock-Up Facility, she returned to the police station and started screaming at the front desk attendant. The woman didn't calm down and she was arrested for the second time and a disorderly conduct charge added.