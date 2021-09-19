Woman gives birth to a child by clicking on ''buy now button'' online

33-year old Stephenie Taylor fulfilled her wish of a giving birth to her second child in a matter of few clicks. It all happened after she discovered a baby app, which she used to order some sperm, then she turned to eBay to order an insemination kit - before learning how to use it with YouTube tutorials. Stephenie conceived on the first try and later gave birth to baby Eden, and described her as a "miracle" and a "real online baby". Stephenie was furious when she discovered how much private fertility clinics cost and for a moment thought she would have to abandon her plans of having a second child.

She said,"If I didn't have access to all that electronically then she wouldn't be here. But I'm over the moon to be a mum again and I'm proud of the way she came into the world." Stephenie, of Nunthorpe, Teeside, already had son Frankie, who turns five next month, with an ex-partner. But she didn't want him to be an only child and longed to complete her family. Stephenie wanted a family-orientated man with no history of serious illness, ideally with similar features to her so their child would look like Frankie. She found her match within a day. After messaging for three weeks, he dropped off his sperm at her house in January 2020. She said, "He was nice, warm and friendly and we had a cup of tea and chatted about the weather. "She used the sample to inseminate herself and two weeks later found out she was pregnant. Her mum and sister were delighted but Stephenie said it took her dad a while to get on board but now thinks it was a "brilliant decision." The donor, who wants to stay anonymous, said, "She is an amazing person and I'm happy to do it again if she'd like more children in the future."



