Woman jumps from 19th floor with her two kids, all three die

In Russia, a woman has committed suicide, killing herself and her two children. Everyone is shocked to hear this heart wrenching incident. The woman jumped from the 19th floor of the building with her two children in her arms. Three people have died on the spot in this accident. The deceased woman's husband is an officer in the army. Police are currently investigating the case and the possibility of the woman's murder cannot be ruled out, he said.

According to The Sun, the woman had been under depression for the past few days. Sometimes women have this problem after giving birth to children. The woman had told her neighbors this. But no one could have imagined that the woman would take such a dangerous step. Olga Zharkova lives with her family on the 19th floor of a building in Moscow. From there the woman jumped down.

Olga Zharkova and her 3-year-old son died after falling from a height of 190 feet. Olga also wrote a suicide note. "I can't leave my children alone in this cruel world," she said. For that, I took them with me. The woman had interacted with neighbors before taking the step. “She complained to her acquaintances that she had postnatal depression. “She felt lonely and tired."

Her husband was treated for shock when he arrived at the scene. Police said Olga Zharkova jumped from the 19th floor with her two children in her arms. All three died on the spot after falling from a height of about 190 feet. The matter is under investigation. It would not be appropriate to say anything at this time. The husband of the deceased woman is yet to file a statement with the army officer.