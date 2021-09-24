Woman who went to do routine eye check up diagnosed with brain tumor

A shocking incident has taken place in Britain. A woman had gone for a routine checkup of her eyes. She wasn't able to see things clearly since a few days. But at the checkup, she realized a shocking thing and this completely changed her life. Seeing the report, the woman was shocked. The woman realized that she had a life-threatening brain tumor. The 46-year-old Sarah Cardwell has two children. She works with charity brain tumor research. She recently shared her experience during National Eye Health Awareness.

Sarah went to the opticians in November 2018 after not being able to see clearly for several days. She had been wearing glasses since many days. But nothing made a difference. Opticians performed several tests on the woman but it was not clear even after changing the glasses. She was then advised to go to an eye specialist. The eye specialist took photos of the back of Sarah's eyes and did a color blindness test. After this the eye specialist asked her many questions. Do you get tired early And have you ever seen any strange symptoms?

Sarah was given some pills for anemia and she felt dizzy. She went to the doctor because she had a extreme headache. But then she thought, this is happening because of a lot of work. She was then asked to get an MRI scan. The scan showed a brain tumor. The next day she was told to do another MRI. A few days later she went to the neurosurgeon. It was then reported that there were problems with the optic nerve due to a brain tumor. The surgeon advised Sarah to get a surgery.

The doctor performed a five-hour brain surgery to remove the tumor. On 22 December 2018, she was discharged from the hospital. But the problems had not abated. Everything looked fine on the February MRI scan. However, an MRI scan in June showed the tumor again. The eyes also began to suffer. The doctor performed the surgery again. Sarah reported cerebrospinal fluid leaks and swelling. Also she had to go to the hospital again. This time the leaking fluid was stopped by two surgeries. Sarah now gets an MRI scan done once a year and is currently doing okay.