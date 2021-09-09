Woman who went to hospital with stomach ache loses arm and both legs

In a shocking incident, a woman lost both her legs and an arm within two weeks after she went to hospital stomach ache. The victim identified as Monika Tothne Kaponya went to hospital with pain in her abdomen last January.

After she went to the doctors found that her stomach was perforated due to which she had to undergo immediate operation. 39-year-old Monika from Pecs, in Hungary had a ruptured stomach which could have led to a serious conditions like sepsis in which a patient might lose his limbs through the infection.

The doctor said it was not sepsis but in fact “vascular occlusion in all her limbs”. This is a condition where blood vessels are blocked and can be down to different reasons.

"This vascular occlusion could still be operated on, but after the examinations I got worse and worse news," she said. She continued: “Almost every examination was followed by an amputation. I had to say goodbye to my left leg on March 1, then to my right leg on March 8, and to my left arm on March 12.

The medical eperts were unable to repair her veins and so she lost her limbs. Monika underwent at least 16 operations in three months. The reason behind her perforated stomach it is not yet clear whether it was a genetic problem diagnosed by doctors that increased the chances.