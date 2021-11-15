Xi Jinping compromised due to surging CCP's internal fighting: Report

Top leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) last week adopted a landmark resolution on the "major achievements and historical experience" of the CPC, which is expected to strengthen President Xi Jinping's grip on power.

The resolution was reviewed and adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing. The session heard and discussed a work report of the Chinese President delivered on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, according to Xinhua news agency.

The communist party leaders also passed a resolution on convening the 20th National Congress of the CPC in the second half of 2022 in Beijing, Chinese media said. "The Central Committee calls upon the entire Party, the military, and all Chinese people to rally more closely around the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core," the Xinhua readout read.

The four-day meeting of the sixth plenary session concluded last Thursday with the adoption of a key resolution that would enhance the authority of Xi Jinping. Such resolutions have been adopted only twice, in 1945 and 1981. Experts say the resolutions helped former leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping consolidate their power.

In the year that marks the 100th anniversary of the party's founding, this move is seen as an attempt by the current leadership to set the stage for President Xi to be re-elected at the party's congress next year, for a rare third term.

The most important thing in this so-called "Third Historical Resolution" is to show that Xi has now suppressed all dissenting voices at the Sixth Plenary Session, and no one dares to oppose it, according to Li Youtan, a professor at the National Institute of Development at Taiwan Chengji University.

Li Youtan told Epoch Times that the entire CPC communique is only a model article, and there is nothing new. "If the international pressure is too strong, or because the economy has regressed, the people will not stand it, and the party will challenge him. The crisis faced by the CPC cannot be hidden behind the high-sounding."

The expert added that that if Xi Jinping is re-elected next year, the political struggle will not end, The HK Post reported. "My view is that no matter whether it will go smoothly, the political struggle will be in a dark tide".

Other experts familiar with the CPC have pointed out major contradictions between the party and Xi, including the Shanghai Gang, the Tuan faction and some of the Prince parties.

Taipei edition Director of Japan's 'Saikei Shimbun' was quoted as saying by The HK Post that such documents are the result of compromises by various factions and that if everyone's ideas are put into a large platter, it means that the document is meaningless.

"If certain claims disappear, it means that some factions have lost their influence; If some claims are denied, then it means that some factions have lost the ability to fight back and make a comeback."

He further added that at present, there are major contradictions between the party and Xi.

According to the Post, even if the Chinese President is re-elected as General Secretary at the 20th National Congress of the CPC next year, the struggle between the Deng line and the Xi line in the party will continue.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor