Yemen's Houthis claim launching 14 bomb-laden drones against Saudi airports, Aramco refineries

Yemen's Houthi militia on Saturday said they launched 14 bomb-laden drones to attack several airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia in response to what it said "Saudi-led coalition escalation in Yemen."

"We targeted the King Khalid Air Base in Riyadh city with four drones, hitting military targets at the King Abdullah International Airport and Aramco oil refineries in Jeddah city with four drones, striking a military target in Abha International Airport in Abha city with a drone, targeting other military sites in the cities of Jazan, Najran and Abha with five drones," Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea said in a statement aired by the militia's al-Masirah TV.

Meanwhile, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported that the coalition intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthis from Sanaa International Airport in Yemen toward Saudi Arabia, and "it is dealing with other Houthi threats."

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks. In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

