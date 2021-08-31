Young doctor commits suicide in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 31: In a tragic incident, a young doctor of a government hospital self-immolated herself, leaving behind a Facebook post that shows traces of her frustration over transfer of job.

The death of the doctor, who has been identified as Abantika Bhattacharya, has raised several questions over the transfer policy of the state government.

Bhattacharya, who was earlier posted at the Midnapore medical college in Midnapore district, was transferred to the Diamond Harbour sub-divisional hospital in the remote areas of South 24 Parganas district in May this year. She was not even given a promotion.

Bhattacharya, a resident of Behala in the southern fringes of the city, self-immolated herself at her residence, few minutes after she wrote on her Facebook page, "Where peace lies for me resignation? After 8 years of peripheral service, again dragged into another peripheral service. In the same capacity. Can't take it any more."

Bhattacharya was immediately rushed to a local nursing home from where she was shifted to the SSKM Woodburn division - a division specialised in treating burn patients.

With 60 per cent burn injuries, Bhattacharya died while undergoing treatment on Monday night. The death of the young doctor, who is survived by her autistic child, has raised several questions over the transfer policy of doctors in the state.

"It was a heart-breaking incident," said Manas Gumta, state secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors.

"A young doctor like her had to leave. Everybody knew about her family problem. Her child has a serious illness. If she is sent to Diamond Harbor from Midnapore, the question of transfer will definitely arise. This is not the first time and it is done with some selected doctors," he added.

However, Trinamool Congress MP and state secretary of Indian Medical Association, Shantanu Sen, said, "This is definitely a very unfortunate incident but she should have approached the proper authorities without committing suicide. Killing oneself cannot be the solution to a problem. The transfer policy of the state government is very transparent and there is nothing to blame."

