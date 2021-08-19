Youth commits suicide, mother ends life near hospital in K'taka

Bengaluru, Aug 19 In a tragic incident, the mother of a youth, who had committed suicide, ended her life by coming under the wheels of a speedy vehicle near a hospital here.

Few posts on social media said that the youth had committed suicide on Tuesday after the police had summoned him for an investigation. The police though clarified on Wednesday that they had never called the boy to the police station.

The deceased persons have been identified as Mohan Gowda (20) and his mother Leelavathi, both residents of Vijaynagar.

Not being able to take the shock of the death of her son, Leelavathi wilfully came under the wheels of a speeding car near the hospital.

Mohan Gowda, a first year BCom student, had committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence, following which a complaint was lodged with the Vijayanagar police station by his father.

In the complaint, he had mentioned that Mohan Gowda had fallen in a bad company of boys. On Tuesday, Mohan Gowda returned to the house after exams and locked the door of his room before taking the extreme step.

The case took a twist after posts surfaced on social media alleging that Mohan Gowda had committed suicide as he was called by the police for an investigation into a bike theft case and he took the extreme step fearing the police probe.

However, DCP West, Sanjeev Patil, denied this angle and said, "When Mohan Gowda had locked up his room, few boys were quarelling with his father over a bike issue. The father had sought the help of two policemen who were on duty in the area then. The policemen went to their house and along with the parents, they broke open the door of the room to find Mohan Gowda hanging from the ceiling."

The police also helped shift the youth to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Upon hearing the shocking news, the mother of the youth ran outside the hospital and came under a vehicle and later succumbed to her injuries. Both the cases are being investigated, the police said.

Patil also clarified that the youth was not called for any investigation by the police and no case of bike theft is registered against him.

