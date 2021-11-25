5 winterized rum cocktails for the season!

New Delhi, Nov 25 It's that time of year when we want some cosy comfort in the chilly weather. Our favourite winter hideaway the molasses-like sweetness of rum lends itself to this cocktail. It's a great match for the types of drinks we're drinking when the weather cools down. Cocktail expert Dushyant Tanwar of Monika Enterprises has prepared a list of our favourite cool-weather rum cocktail recipes. It's time to make a move.

RUM MACCHIATO

Ingredients:

Diplomatico Planas - 40 ml

Coconut milk - 30 ml

Espresso - 40 ml

Walnut/Almond syrup - 10 ml

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker, shake vigorously and pour into a coffee mug. Garnish with chocolate powder.

THE PERFECT STORM

Ingredients:

Kraken Black Spiced Rum - 50ml

Ginger Ale - 150 ml

Lime Wedge - 1 No.

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice. Stir to mix and enjoy!

RUM MULE

Ingredients:

50ml Mantuano

100ml ginger beer

10ml Lime Juice

Ice

Method:

In a highball glass, combine all of the ingredients, swirl with a stirrer, and top with ice.

XO OLD FASHIONED

Ingredients:

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva - 50 ml

Rich simple syrup - 1 Bar spoon

Chocolate bitters - 3 dashes

Method:

Stir all ingredients in a chilled mixing glass. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass or a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an orange twist.

BLACK MOJITO

Ingredients:

Kraken Black Spiced Rum - 50ml

Mint Leaves - 6-8 No.

Lime Wedge - 6-8 No.

Sugar Syrup

