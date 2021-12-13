A Hemp Range for Radiant Skin

New Delhi, Dec 13 SoulTree, has launched India's first Ayurvedic Hemp product line, which contains 100 percent pure, certified Organic Hemp Seed Oil. The range of luxurious Hemp-based products deeply soothes, repairs, treats, and nourishes the skin, revealing immaculate therapeutic and youthful radiance.

It is the first certified organic ayurveda brand in the world, and has received coveted European certification. The Hemp collection bears the onerous 'Cosmos Natural' certification from BDIH, Germany, on all of its products.

Nitin Passi, Managing Director, SoulTree says, "Hemp has a long history of therapeutic and remedial use in Ayurveda, and the entire SoulTree team is brimming with excitement to present India's 1st Certified Natural, Ayurvedic Hemp range to the discerning beauty consumer." He adds, "This range further solidifies SoulTree's commitment to bringing sustainable, organic, and efficacious contemporary Ayurvedic beauty and wellness solutions. Ayurvedic Vaidyas have specifically developed the range in our Labs after meticulous research and trials."

Hemp Seed Oil is particularly useful for Vata

